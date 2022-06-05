Soccer-Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for 2022 World Cup
Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:29 IST
Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in the European World Cup qualifying playoff in Cardiff on Sunday to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.
Wales, whose only previous finals appearance was in Sweden in 1958, will join England, Iran and the United States in Group B at the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21.
