UP: Five booked for casteist remarks against doctor

A case was registered against five people, including two doctors, on the basis of a colleague's complaint alleging that casteist remarks were made against him here, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (City) Abhay Ram Pandey said Dr Sachin Pasi, head of the orthopaedic department at the Pratapgarh Medical College, in his police complaint alleged that Dr Jai Prakash Verma of the same department takes the patients to his private clinic for treatment, and when he opposed it, casteist remarks were hurled at him.

Pasi also claimed that Verma's remarks were supported by Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) Dr Anuj Chaurasia, electrician Ajay Kumar Sharma, Abhishek Dubey and an unidentified person.

Police said the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

