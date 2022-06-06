Left Menu

President committed to complying with probe into farm theft

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa remains committed to the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery, despite these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:50 IST
President committed to complying with probe into farm theft
“The President affirms his commitment to fighting corruption and professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the President is committed to complying with any investigation into the incident of theft at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Allegations of possible criminality on the President's part have been swirling in the media and public discourse since last week after former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, released a media statement that he had laid criminal charges against the President.

Fraser alleges that at least $4 million had been stolen from the President's farm, with the President "concealing the crime" from police and the SA Revenue Service, and "thereafter paid the culprits for their silence" -- claims that have already been dismissed by the Presidency.

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa remains committed to the country's economic reconstruction and recovery, despite these allegations.

"The President reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again pledges his full cooperation with any police investigation.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges that while there is much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against him, he remains firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country," he said.

Magwenya said that security at the President's homes has been improved. He said President Ramaphosa remains steadfast in his commitment to his work in government.

"The President affirms his commitment to fighting corruption and professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs.

"He looks forward to the Presidency budget vote speech, which will be an opportunity for him to update the nation on the key priorities he outlined in his State of the Nation Address," Magwenya said.

He said as a result of a possible investigation in the 2020 incident, "the Presidency will not be in a position to engage further on the detail of the matters, and urges that due process be allowed to take its course".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022