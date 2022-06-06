Left Menu

No urgent HC relief for student arrested for posting `objectionable' tweet about Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:27 IST
No urgent HC relief for student arrested for posting `objectionable' tweet about Pawar
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Refusing to grant urgent bail to a 22-year-old pharmacy student, arrested last month for an alleged objectionable tweet against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Bombay High Court on Monday said fundamental rights are not absolute.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M N Jadhav was hearing a petition filed by Nikhil Bhamre, a resident of Nashik, seeking that all five FIRs registered against him in different districts of Maharashtra be quashed.

He also prayed that he should be released from jail in the meantime while his petition was pending.

Bhamre's lawyer advocate Subhash Jha told the court that it was unfortunate that this was happening to a young man in a state like Maharashtra, and ''we are living in a democracy''.

The bench noted that Bhamre was 22 years old, and said at this age there has to be some ''responsibility''.

''Every citizen has fundamental rights. But these are subject to restrictions. Fundamental rights are not absolute. No one has the right to comment on someone else's private life,'' Justice Shinde said.

''Merely because one has the right does not mean he or she can exercise this right without any restriction,'' the court added.

The bench directed the state government to file a progress report of the probe against Bhamre.

Advocate Jha then requested the court to pass an order releasing his client on bail.

The judges, however, said such an order cannot be passed on the first date of hearing.

The court posted the plea for further hearing on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022