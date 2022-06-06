UK's Johnson and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss ways to end blockade of Ukraine’s ports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday discussed efforts to end Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders also discussed diplomatic negotiations and efforts to end the damaging Russian blockade of Ukraine's grain exports," the spokesperson said in a statement providing a readout of the call.

