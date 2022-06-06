UK's Johnson and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss ways to end blockade of Ukraine’s ports
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:34 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday discussed efforts to end Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"The leaders also discussed diplomatic negotiations and efforts to end the damaging Russian blockade of Ukraine's grain exports," the spokesperson said in a statement providing a readout of the call.
