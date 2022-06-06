Ukraine has enough forces to beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk- mayor

Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.

"(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city," Stryuk said.

In separate comments, Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing that Russia was not sparing troops or equipment in its push to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk region.

