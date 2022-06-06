Left Menu

Ukraine has enough forces to beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk- mayor

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.

"(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city," Stryuk said.

In separate comments, Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing that Russia was not sparing troops or equipment in its push to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

