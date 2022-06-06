Ukraine has enough forces to beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk- mayor
Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.
"(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city," Stryuk said.
In separate comments, Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing that Russia was not sparing troops or equipment in its push to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern
Entertainment News Roundup: Obi-Wan hides the Force in new 'Star Wars' TV series, says Ewan McGregor; Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes and more
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'; Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes and more
Germany announces currency conversion scheme for Ukrainian refugees
Russia says fired cruise missiles to destroy Ukrainian weapons - TASS