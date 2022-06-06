Left Menu

Depressed by son's ending his life, elderly couple dies by suicide in TN

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:52 IST
Depressed by son's ending his life, elderly couple dies by suicide in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide as they could not bear with their son's death, police said on Monday.

The victims, hailing from Coimbatore, jumped into the sea here and died. The man was aged 62 and his wife (59). Their son had ended his life last year.

The couple had informed some of their relatives through the mobile phone about their decision before taking the extreme step, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022