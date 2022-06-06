Depressed by son's ending his life, elderly couple dies by suicide in TN

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide as they could not bear with their son's death, police said on Monday.

The victims, hailing from Coimbatore, jumped into the sea here and died. The man was aged 62 and his wife (59). Their son had ended his life last year.

The couple had informed some of their relatives through the mobile phone about their decision before taking the extreme step, the police added.

