Left Menu

Legendary Lankan cricketer Ranatunga’s brother sentenced to 2 yrs imprisonment for extortion

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:05 IST
Legendary Lankan cricketer Ranatunga’s brother sentenced to 2 yrs imprisonment for extortion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The younger brother of Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer and the 1996 World Cup-winning captain was on Monday sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment for extorting money by threatening a businessman.

The case against Urban Development Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, 55, was filed in 2015.

The High Court here convicted Prasanna and sentenced him to two years' rigorous imprisonment, suspended for five years.

He was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs 25 million (USD 69,061) rupees and another Rs one million (USD 2,762) as compensation to the businessman.

Prasanna's wife, who was also a co-accused, was acquitted of charges.

He is the younger brother of the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga, under whose captaincy the island nation won the 1996 Cricket World Cup held in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022