Zelenskiy says 75 mln tonnes of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by autumn

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.

Ukraine, Zelenskiy told a briefing in Kyiv, has been discussing with Britain and Turkey the idea of a third country's navy guaranteeing the passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Russia-dominated Black Sea.

The strongest guarantee of their safe passage though would be Ukrainian weaponry, he told reporters.

