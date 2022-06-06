Zelenskiy says 75 mln tonnes of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by autumn
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.
Ukraine, Zelenskiy told a briefing in Kyiv, has been discussing with Britain and Turkey the idea of a third country's navy guaranteeing the passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Russia-dominated Black Sea.
The strongest guarantee of their safe passage though would be Ukrainian weaponry, he told reporters.
