Russian court fines Radio Liberty $325,000 over 'fakes' -Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:51 IST
Russian court fines Radio Liberty $325,000 over 'fakes' -Ifax

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 20 million roubles ($325,214) over "fake" content about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked the websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

($1 = 61.4980 roubles)

