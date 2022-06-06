Russian court fines Radio Liberty $325,000 over 'fakes' -Ifax

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 20 million roubles ($325,214) over "fake" content about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked the websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

($1 = 61.4980 roubles)

