Crude bombs, firearms seized in Bengal; three arrested

PTI | Canning | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested and several crude bombs, bomb-making materials and country-made firearms seized from their possession in a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

An explosion took place in Makhaltala Dighirpar in Ghutiyari Sharif police outpost area on Sunday when the trio was making crude bombs, causing minor injuries to them.

Police arrested the trio and seized two country-made firearms, five crude bombs and bomb-making materials from their possession, an officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

