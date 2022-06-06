Left Menu

Uzbek woman among five held for kidnapping Goa man for ransom

The Goa Police arrested five persons, including a 32-year-old Uzbek woman, for allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old man from Taleigao village near Panaji for ransom, police said on Monday.The Uzbek national is identified as Ziyoda Karimdjanova. She and four others, including a woman who hails from Bengaluru, were picked up on June 5, an official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:08 IST
The Goa Police arrested five persons, including a 32-year-old Uzbek woman, for allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old man from Taleigao village near Panaji for ransom, police said on Monday.

The Uzbek national is identified as Ziyoda Karimdjanova. She and four others, including a woman who hails from Bengaluru, were picked up on June 5, an official said. The gang kidnapped Deepak Kumar (34) from Taleigao on June 5. The victim hails from suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

As per the complaint, Kumar was confined to a flat in Taleigao and was kicked and punched by the accused who demanded a ransom of Rs 70,000 from his family for his release. The man was subsequently released. The other accused are identified as Amber Kumar Singh (34), Varad Mundada (27), Antariksh Ashish Kumar Singh (33), and Monika Priya (31).

