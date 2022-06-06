Left Menu

Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence

An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:51 IST
Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence
  • Country:
  • United States

An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including "Protection at Conception."

The man remained secured to the fence for about 15 minutes until he was removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the address of an abortion rights group's website. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack. "I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

The ruling in the case, involving Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected by the end of June. Abortion rights battles have been flaring around the country since a draft opinion powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision was leaked last month.

Such a ruling would enable states to outlaw abortion, a goal of many Republican elected officials and religious conservatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022