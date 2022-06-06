Mamata snubs minister, asks him not to speak against fellow party leaders in public
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday snubbed state minister Javed Ahmed Khan during a cabinet meeting and asked him not to open his mouth against fellow party leaders and workers in public, a top source in the party said.Intra-party clashes were recently reported in Khans Kasba constituency in South Kolkata, in which several houses were ransacked.
Intra-party clashes were recently reported in Khan's Kasba constituency in South Kolkata, in which several houses were ransacked. ''Khan had spoken against party workers after the clash, which did not go down well with Banerjee. She snubbed the disaster management minister and asked him to keep mum,'' the source, present at the meeting, said.
The recent clashes were reported in Nonadanga Lake Pally in Kasba. There were allegations that followers of local councillor Sushant Ghosh had carried out the attacks on supporters of Khan, sparking tension in the area, police sources said.
