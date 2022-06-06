Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh claims threat to life

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Monday said there was a threat to her life and therefore, she was going to disclose all the facts related to the case before the court.

Talking to reporters after recording her statement in a court here, Suresh said she had more to say about the gold smuggling case and the people involved in it.

She said her statement to the court was incomplete and the remainder would be recorded on Tuesday after which she will speak to the media in detail.

''There is a threat to my life. So I decided to give a statement to the court...disclose all the facts (related to the gold smuggling) and the people involved in it,'' she said.

Suresh was released from jail in November last year, 16 months after her arrest in the sensational gold smuggling case.

Suresh was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

She was a former employee of the UAE consulate here.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs conducted separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith P S, were arrested in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)