Elderly couple found dead in Kolkata

The bodies of an elderly couple was found in South Kolkata on Monday evening, police said.

The couple -- identified as businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah – was found dead at the entrance of their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road near the locality of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, they said.

A huge team of Kolkata Police has been posted in the area as Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal reached the spot.

''Both the bodies bear several injuries. It seems jewellery is missing from the woman's body. Probably they were murdered when they resisted a burglary attempt. An investigation has been initiated,'' a senior police officer said.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused.

City Mayor Firhad Hakim and local councillor Kajari Banerjee visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

