Heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh seized in Mizoram, one held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the excise department officials apprehended the drug peddler from a local market in the Tlangcheng village on Sunday after 306 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession, it said. The drug peddler, a resident of Champhais Bethel Veng locality, has been arrested for possessing the contraband, the statement said.

Heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh seized in Mizoram, one held
A 29-year-old man has been arrested from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district after heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh was seized from his possession, according to an official release. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the excise department officials apprehended the drug peddler from a local market in the Tlangcheng village on Sunday after 306 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession, it said. The drug peddler, a resident of Champhai's Bethel Veng locality, has been arrested for possessing the contraband, the statement said. He was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The department has recently seized huge quantities of branded liquor, wine, beer and Korean made soju at some stores in Aizawl, the statement said.

