U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott -State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:58 IST
The United States "understands" Mexico's position on the Summit of the Americas, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday after Mexico's president made good on a threat to skip the event because all countries in the Western Hemisphere were not invited.

Price also defended Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the meeting in Los Angeles this week, saying those countries "are not exemplars of democratic governance."

