Judge delays trial of two officers charged in George Floyd murder

A Minnesota judge on Monday delayed until next year the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd, citing the need to ensure fair proceedings. Hennepin County district court judge Peter Cahill ruled that the trial for J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, which was scheduled to start this month, is now set for January 5, 2023. The pair are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Cahill wrote in his ruling that media coverage of the defendants' guilty verdict in a federal civil rights trial in February, along with coverage of the guilty plea of co-defendant and former officer Thomas Lane in May, would make for an unfair trial this month. Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter. Kueng, Thao and Lane all watched as fellow officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in May 2020. Chauvin was found guilty last year and sentenced to over 22 years in prison. Floyd's murder ignited global protests calling for racial justice and police accountability.

Cahill ruled on Monday against defendants' request for a change of venue, and denied the request from media to allow cameras or audio recording devices in the courtroom. In response to Cahill's decision, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in an emailed statement that "it's unfortunate for the victims, the witnesses, and community that the opportunity to seek justice has been delayed."

