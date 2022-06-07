Left Menu

Police suspect stock market links in Gujarati couple's murder

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:25 IST
Police suspect stock market links in Gujarati couple's murder
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police suspect that the Gujarati couple, found murdered at their residence in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, was killed by someone close to them, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The killings might have links to the share market, in which the couple had significant investments, he said.

''Circumstantial evidence indicates that those who came to their house were known to them and the woman might have opened the door. There is a very deep injury on the shoulder of the woman whose body was found lying near the entrance,'' the officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Police are also trying to find if the couple had taken any loan from anyone to invest in the stock market, which might have a connection to the deaths, he said.

Police have recovered the shell of a bullet from one of the rooms.

The mobile phones of the couple were seized as detectives are checking their call logs, the officer said.

The bodies were found on Monday evening, sparking tension in the area which is considered to be a high-security zone because of its proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

The couple -- identified as businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah -- were found dead at their flat on 73/A Harish Mukherjee Road. The couple is survived by three daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022