Spanish court calls CEO of Israel's NSO Group to testify in case of spying with Pegasus

Spain's High Court on Tuesday called the Spain's High Court called the chief executive officer of Israel's software firm NSO Group to testify as witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:34 IST
No date was given for the testimony. NSO Group and its CEO Shalev Hulio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

