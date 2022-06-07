Spanish court calls CEO of Israel's NSO Group to testify in case of spying with Pegasus
Spain's High Court on Tuesday called the chief executive officer of Israel's software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm.
Judge Jose Luis Calama will travel to Israel to question the CEO as part of a so-called rogatory commission to investigate the spying of politicians in the country, Spain's High Court said on Tuesday in a statement. No date was given for the testimony.
NSO Group and its CEO Shalev Hulio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
