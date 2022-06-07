Theft bid at garment factory in Manesar, 1 held

A man was arrested while he along with his two accomplices attempted to steal machines and garments from a factory in Manesar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Amit Kumar, a resident of Kausambi, worked in a factory in Sector 7 IMT, Manesar, they said.

On Sunday, Kumar along with two people from his village thrashed and held hostage two workers present in the factory but their attempt was foiled after another worker came there and raised an alarm, police said.

His two accomplices fled while Kumar was nabbed by police. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of factory owner Ashwani Gupta, they said.

Station House Officer Subhash Chand said while Kumar confessed to his crime, efforts to nab the other two accused are on.

