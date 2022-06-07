Left Menu

Maha: Man shoots dead estranged wife, injures mother-in-law in Pune

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot dead his estranged wife and injured his mother-in-law after opening fire at them near a court in Shirur area of Maharashtras Pune district on Tuesday, police said. The shooting took place around 12 pm on the premises of the public works department, which is located near the civil court, said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police in Pune rural.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot dead his estranged wife and injured his mother-in-law after opening fire at them near a court in the Shirur area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting took place around 12 pm on the premises of the public works department, which is located near the civil court, said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police in Pune (rural). The accused, Dipak Dhawale, who is a retired Army personnel, and his brother had traveled to Shirur from Ambernath in an autorickshaw for a court hearing of the dispute with his estranged wife Manjula over alimony, he said. Dhawale allegedly opened fire at Manjula and his mother-in-law Tulsabai Zambare, he said.

The Dhawale brothers fled in the autorickshaw after the shooting, but were nabbed by the police near the Ranjangaon area, the official said.

Manjula succumbed to her injuries, while Tulsabai sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that the police have recovered the licensed gun used in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

