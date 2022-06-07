Russia: we've destroyed artillery from West
Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States. He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the countrys east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions.Konashenkovs claims couldnt be independently confirmed.
