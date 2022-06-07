Russia: we've destroyed artillery from West

Left Menu

Igor Konashenkov
The Russian military says it has destroyed several artillery systems provided by the West in the latest series of strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States. He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the country's east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions.

Konashenkov's claims couldn't be independently confirmed.

