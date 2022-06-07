Left Menu

Man arrested for making threat call posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member: Police

Claiming to be associated with Gangster Bishnoi, he threatened to kidnap and murder Yadav over the call, Gurugram police said.A gangster, Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail and is currently making headlines for admitting his gangs role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala.The matter came to light on June 3, when Yadav filed a complaint regarding the incident.An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the case was assigned to crime unit sector 31, police said.Today a police team arrested Pinku alias Golu who confessed of making the call, they added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:35 IST
Representative image
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for making a threat call to the chairman of a private school here posing as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police said. Upset over failing his class Xth examination in 2019, Pinku had nursed a grudge against JP Yadav, chairman of Guru Dronacharya School Bhangrola, his alma mater. Claiming to be associated with Gangster Bishnoi, he threatened to kidnap and murder Yadav over the call, Gurugram police said.

A gangster, Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail and is currently making headlines for admitting his gang's role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The matter came to light on June 3, when Yadav filed a complaint regarding the incident.

An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the case was assigned to crime unit sector 31, police said.

Today a police team arrested Pinku alias Golu who confessed of making the call, they added. "The accused was unhappy with his result. He called the chairman of the school from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him. The mobile phone used by the accused in the crime has also been recovered from his possession. We are questioning him", said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

