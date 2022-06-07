Left Menu

Zelenskiy says battlefield stalemate is not an option for Ukraine

"We are not going to humiliate anyone, we are going to respond in kind," Zelenskiy said, when asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's call not to "humiliate" Russia in order to keep the door open to a diplomatic solution. Ukraine hopes that Western deliveries of longer-range weaponry, including U.S. HIMARS and Britain's M270 artillery rocket systems, could help to push Russian troops back.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:49 IST
Zelenskiy says battlefield stalemate is not an option for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv would not settle for a battlefield stalemate with Russia and that it aimed to regain control of all its territory occupied by Moscow.

"We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory," he said by video link at an event hosted by FT Live, in which he added that a stalemate was "not an option" for Kyiv. "We have to achieve a full de-occupation of our entire territory," Zelenskiy said.

Kyiv has previously said that Russian forces now occupy about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including swathes of its east and south. "We are not going to humiliate anyone, we are going to respond in kind," Zelenskiy said, when asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's call not to "humiliate" Russia in order to keep the door open to a diplomatic solution.

Ukraine hopes that Western deliveries of longer-range weaponry, including U.S. HIMARS and Britain's M270 artillery rocket systems, could help to push Russian troops back. Zelenskiy also said he was "very happy" that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, had survived a confidence vote among lawmakers of his governing Conservative Party on Monday.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what it calls a "special military operation" to stamp out what it says are threats to its security. Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war of aggression. Moscow has focused its efforts on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, together known as the Donbas, after its forces were defeated on the outskirts of Kyiv in March and pushed back from the second biggest city Kharkiv last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022