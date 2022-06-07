Excess profit tax would exacerbate problems, says German finance minister

A tax on excess profits would lead to further shortages in Germany and even higher prices at fuel pumps said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday.

Lindner, of the business-friendly Free Democrats, rejected an excess profit tax, amid indications that the other two parties in the ruling coalition, the Greens and the Social Democrats, are leaning in favor of such a measure.

