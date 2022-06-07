Left Menu

Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket - police

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:10 IST
Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said on Twitter, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The shooting occurred around 1 pm local time (1100 GMT) in Schwalmstadt-Treysa, a town of around 8,500 people northeast of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, according to police. They said it was not yet clear what had happened. Regional newspaper HNA cited an eyewitness as saying that a man had shot a woman and then himself at the Aldi outlet.

