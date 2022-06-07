Administration being streamlined for unified civic body: MCD

After the unification of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the central establishment department of the erstwhile SDMC was made the nodal central establishment department for appointment-related works of the new entity, officials said on Tuesday.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies -- North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

''After unification of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the central establishment department of the erstwhile SDMC was made the nodal central establishment department for appointment-related works,'' the MCD said in a statement.

As per the orders of the commissioner, nine additional commissioners have been given the responsibility of various departments of the unified corporation. Deputy commissioners have been assigned for all the 12 zones. A nodal officer has been notified for the Monitoring Committee, it said.

Payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.

From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, officials had said on Saturday.

Cheques or demand draft (DDs) submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted, they said.

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations were to be kept active till June 5, 2022, so that online payments processed by third party agencies or any cheques in pipeline could be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had earlier said.

Municipal Commissioner Bharti had directed the finance department to open ''new bank accounts'' of various departments as also payment gateways.

