Goa: Man remanded in police custody for allegedly raping British woman

A 32-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded in police custody for four days by a court for allegedly raping a British woman near the Arambol beach in Goa under the pretext of giving her a massage, police said. The accused, Vincent D'Souza, was part of a group that illegally offered massage services near the Arambol beach in the North Goa district, which is quite popular with international tourists.

He had also worked as a school librarian in the past, an official said.

As per the police complaint lodged by the woman, the accused raped her under the pretext of giving her a massage when she was lying near the Sweet Water Lake, located close to the beach, along with her male partner, the official said.

D'Souza was arrested by the Pernem police on Monday within an hour of the woman lodging a complaint, the official said.

The alleged incident occurred on June 2 but the woman approached the Pernem police station on Monday after consulting her family members in the UK and seeking assistance from the British High Commission, he said.

A senior police official said the accused had also worked as a librarian at a school in the past.

“We have contacted the police station concerned to get his records. Currently, he is not working as a librarian,” the official added.

On Monday night, the accused and the victim were sent for medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa town near here.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (Punishment for rape), the official said. Further investigation is underway.

