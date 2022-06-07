Left Menu

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging the transfer of ADGP

Kerala High Court dismissed a petition challenging the transfer of S Sreejith, ADGP of Kerala Police from the post of Crime Branch Chief and supervising officer of the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-06-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 22:18 IST
2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging the transfer of ADGP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court dismissed a petition challenging the transfer of S Sreejith, ADGP of Kerala Police from the post of Crime Branch Chief and supervising officer of the 2017 Actress Assault Case. Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition of movie director Baiju Kottarakkara.

While dismissing the petition, the court made it clear that it cannot interfere in the state's matters. State Government submitted the transfer order of Sreejith and the details of the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed recently.

Earlier, Kerala High Court had granted time till July 15 to the prosecution to conclude further investigation in the 2017 Actress Assault Case. The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022