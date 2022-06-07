Left Menu

Five-year-old run over by security forces in Sudan -medics

A 5-year-old girl was killed after being run over by security forces in the Kalakla neighbourhood south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, medics said on Tuesday. Protests have flared on a daily basis in Khartoum for more than a week since the killing of two protesters in Kalakla in late May.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:02 IST
A 5-year-old girl was killed after being run over by security forces in the Kalakla neighbourhood south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, medics said on Tuesday. The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the child was the 101st person, and the 16th minor, to be killed by security forces since a military coup in October.

Military leaders have said the killings would be investigated. Protests have flared on a daily basis in Khartoum for more than a week since the killing of two protesters in Kalakla in late May.

