Left Menu

Research has been the basis of BJP govt's development policies: Amit Shah

Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:35 IST
Research has been the basis of BJP govt's development policies: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. After inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today, Shah said, "Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And that is why during the time of Congress, the budget of research which was only Rs 7 crores has been increased by PM Modi ji to Rs 150 crores."

Shah said development would have derailed in the country if the Planning Commission, rechristened Niti Aayog, was not there. The Minister stated that the Narendra Modi government had brought down the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism in the country by 70 per cent. "NTRI will be helpful in drawing a blueprint for the overall development of the tribal society. It will also work for coordination with states, training of employees, capacity building of other institutions and data collection. In the next 25 years, this institute will become the backbone of the development of the tribal society," he said.

"PM Modi has worked at the grassroots level for tribal society. PM Modi also started celebrating Tribal Pride Day. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the overall development of the tribal society, which led to the development of individuals, village and region," he said. Shah inaugurated the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields. It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022