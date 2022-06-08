Left Menu

West African bloc says it regrets Mali's 24-month transition decision

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 08-06-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 04:01 IST
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS said on Tuesday that it regretted the decision by Mali's interim government to extend the transition back to civilian rule by 24 months while negotiations between the two sides were ongoing.

The 24 months will be counted from March 2022, Mali's ruling junta, which first came to power in an August 2020 coup, said in a statement on Monday.

