Minor among two killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

A tractor-trolley overturned in Sahuvapur village in the district, leaving two people dead and 20 others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when the driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, they said.

An 11-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman, both residents of Udaypur Lonpurwa village, were killed in the accident.

Police, with the help of locals, rescued the injured who were then rushed to a community health centre, from where 10 people were sent to the district hospital, they said.

