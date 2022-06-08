Alappuzha SP summoned by NCPCR over child raising provocative slogans during Kerala rally

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the Alappuzha Superintendent of Police to appear before it next week over a minor child allegedly raising provocative slogans at a rally in Kerala.

A short video of a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person during the ''Save the Republic'' rally held by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha on May 21 and raising allegedly provocative slogans has gone viral on social media.

In a letter to the Kerala Police chief, the apex child rights body said it has received a complaint over the child shouting slogans in Malayalam ''in the sense of provocatively killing''.

The NCPCR on May 23 sought registration of an FIR against those responsible for allegedly letting the child raise provocative slogans during the rally.

However, no response was received by the Commission.

The NCPCR has now summoned the Superintendent of Police at Alappuzha, Kerala to appear before the Commission or through video conferencing on June 13.

The Commission also sought a detailed action taken report from the police by June 14.

It further alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the PFI are using children like this to spread hated, enmity and communal violence.

Noting that the use of children in such anti-national activities appears to be violation of Section 75 and Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act-2015, the Commission said it deems it appropriate to take cognisance.

