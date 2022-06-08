Vehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, about 30 injured - fire brigade

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin, injuring at least 30 people on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the German capital's fire brigade said.

No further information was immediately available. Police declined to comment immediately. The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dec. 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

