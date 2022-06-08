Berlin police say man who drove car into crowd has been detained
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A man believed to have driven a car into a crowd in Berlin on Wednesday has been detained, police said on Twitter.
"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.
A spokesperson for the German capital's fire brigade said earlier that around 30 people had been injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement