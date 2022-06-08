Left Menu

Sitharaman wishes Sebi chairperson speedy recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:04 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday wished Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch a speedy recovery from Covid.

Buch was scheduled to attend the event -- 'India's Economic Journey@75' -- being jointly organised by the Department of Economic Affairs and Sebi as part of the iconic week celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

''I wish the Sebi chairperson quick recovery. I wished she had been here, she could have participated... I am sure she will get well soon,'' Sitharaman said in her address at the event.

During the event, the minister launched 'NETRA (New e-Tracking and Remote Administration)' portal and mobile application for Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

