Left Menu

UK loses court challenge against EU order to recover millions in state aid

Britain on Wednesday lost its court challenge against an EU order to recover millions of euros from the London Stock Exchange, ITV and other multinationals that benefited from an illegal exemption in a UK tax scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:28 IST
UK loses court challenge against EU order to recover millions in state aid

Britain on Wednesday lost its court challenge against an EU order to recover millions of euros from the London Stock Exchange, ITV, and other multinationals that benefited from an illegal exemption in a UK tax scheme. The Luxembourg-based General Court rejected the UK arguments and backed the European Commission's 2019 decision issued before Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The case was one of several in the EU executive's crackdown against sweetheart tax deals offered by EU countries to multinationals, of which the most high profile was Apple's tax arrangement with Ireland. The Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, said Britain's Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) rules aimed at attracting companies to set up headquarters in Britain and discouraging UK companies from moving offshore, gave these firms an illegal advantage.

Britain and ITV, backed by the London Stock Exchange, subsequently appealed against the EU decision. "The Commission did not err in finding that the exemptions at issue conferred a selective advantage on the beneficiaries thereof and, consequently, all the pleas relating thereto must be rejected," the General Court said.

The parties can appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) on matters of law. The Commission did not identify the companies which benefitted from the scheme. However, BBA Aviation, Chemring, Daily Mail & General, Diageo, Euromoney, Inchcape, Meggitt, Smith & Nephew, and WPP have mentioned the EU investigation in their accounts.

The cases are T-363/19 and T-456/19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022