Ukraine grain silos half-full ahead of harvest, industry group says
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:09 IST
Grain silos in Ukrainian territory controlled by the government are about half full in the run-up to this year's harvest, the head of the Ukraine Grain Association said on Wednesday.
There were some 30 million tonnes of grain stored in Ukrainian-held territory out of a capacity of around 55 million tonnes, Mykola Gorbachov told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London, adding there were 13-15 million tonnes of storage capacity in Russian-occupied areas.
