Three shot dead in Jharkhand's Adityapur; cops suspect fallout of gang rivalry

Three persons have been shot dead in the industrial town of Adityapur in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of gang rivalry, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

One of the deceased, Ashish Gorai (28), had a criminal record. He was jailed in the past in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

''We are looking into the matter, trying to identify the killers. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a gang rivalry,'' the SP stated.

Ashish was partying with his friends -- Rajiv Gorai and Subir Chatterjee -- in the Adityapur police station area, when two persons arrived in a four-wheeler and fired indiscriminately upon them on Tuesday night, according to locals and his family members.

The trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them 'brought dead'.

Police sources said that Ashish had a tiff with one local goon, Chotu, recently.

''We are probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be nabbed soon,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)