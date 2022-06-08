Left Menu

Three shot dead in Jharkhand's Adityapur; cops suspect fallout of gang rivalry

He was jailed in the past in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.We are looking into the matter, trying to identify the killers.

PTI | Adityapur | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:39 IST
Three shot dead in Jharkhand's Adityapur; cops suspect fallout of gang rivalry
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been shot dead in the industrial town of Adityapur in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of gang rivalry, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

One of the deceased, Ashish Gorai (28), had a criminal record. He was jailed in the past in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

''We are looking into the matter, trying to identify the killers. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a gang rivalry,'' the SP stated.

Ashish was partying with his friends -- Rajiv Gorai and Subir Chatterjee -- in the Adityapur police station area, when two persons arrived in a four-wheeler and fired indiscriminately upon them on Tuesday night, according to locals and his family members.

The trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them 'brought dead'.

Police sources said that Ashish had a tiff with one local goon, Chotu, recently.

''We are probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be nabbed soon,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022