CBI arrests Delhi police SI for taking bribe

The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not arresting a person in a case probed by him, officials said Wednesday. Mayank Yadav posted as sub-inspector at Kishangarh police station was nabbed after the CBI laid a trap based on a complaint that the officer had demanded money for not arresting the complainant's son in a case probed by him, they said.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. ''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

