PTI | Banda | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:38 IST
Deputy jailor of Banda prison, where Muktar Ansari is lodged, suspended
The deputy jailor of Banda Jail has been suspended for ''not cooperating'' with senior officials during a recent inspection of the prison where mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The jail was jointly inspected by the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police on Monday night during which Deputy Jailor Vireshwar Pratap Singh did not cooperate with them and also tried to ''cover-up'' certain irregularities, Jailor Virendra Kumar Verma told PTI.

The DM had sent a letter to the Inspector General of Prisons and Reforms in Lucknow in this regard.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Administration and Reforms Lucknow Shailendra Kumar suspended the deputy jailor with immediate effect on Tuesday evening and attached him to Prison Training Institute, Lucknow.

Verma said Ansari is being given the same facilities as other prisoners under the jail manual.

''The allegation of providing (additional) facilities to jailed mafia don and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari is not mentioned in the suspension order,'' he said in reply to a query.

