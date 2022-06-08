Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Berlin - Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:21 IST
A letter of confession was found in the car that drove into a crowd of people on a Berlin shopping street, killing one person, the Bild daily reported on Wednesday.
Bild cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
