British Virgin Islands agrees to reforms, avoiding UK rule for now

Britain on Wednesday said it had agreed a comprehensive plan to reform the governance of the British Virgin Islands without direct rule from London at this stage after an official report found systemic dishonesty in the British overseas territory.

While an inquiry in April had recommended the BVI should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved and effectively be ruled from London, Britain said it wanted to give a new government a chance to implement reforms. However, Britain said it retained the option of a governor-led administration - effectively suspending BVI's constitution and handing rule to the British government - if there was not enough progress in improving governance over the two year plan.

"I believe, in the first instance, the new government should have an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to reform through the implementation of the 48 (inquiry) recommendations and the further measures they have proposed," Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said in a written statement. "If it becomes clear that this approach is not delivering the reform the people of the BVI want and deserve we will take action. This may require the swift implementation of the final Report recommendation."

The scandal over the governance of the territory has seen the removal of ex-premier Andrew Fahie after he was arrested in Miami, on charges of alleged money laundering and conspiracy to import cocaine in April. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arrest came the day before the highly critical report into governance was published. Truss said Fahie's removal and the creation of a new government marked "significant developments" since the publication of the report. "We want to support the new government in making this change and allow them the opportunity to reform," Truss said.

