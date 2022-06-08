Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house
- Country:
- United States
The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's house in Maryland.
The man was arrested around 1:50 am Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.
The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v Wade, the court's landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.
Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengal post-poll violence: TMC leader Anubrata cites ill-health, to skip CBI questioning
Post-Udaipur declaration, Sonia forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for Cong
RITES posts Rs 142 crore profit in Q4
Renuka Sugars posts Rs 156.3cr net profit in March quarter
Max Healthcare posts Rs 172 crore profit in Q4