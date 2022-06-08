SC allows present secretary of AICF to continue till August 15 for holding Chess Olympiad in India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Bharat Singh Chauhan, whose election as Secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) was stayed by the Delhi High Court, to continue to discharge his duty till August 15 as India is to host the 44th World Chess Olympiad. A vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose while taking into note that the Olympiad is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 in India, allowed Chauhan to discharge the duties till August 15.

The bench said, "So far as we are concerned, the nation and the nation's pride come first." The apex court in its interim order stated, "As it is reported that the nation is holding a prestigious Chess Olympiad in the country from July 28, 2022, to August 10, 2022, and the same is not affected further in any manner, we direct the appellant to be continued as Secretary of the Federation till August 15. 2022 by interim arrangement only."

The bench while granting the interim relief of reinstating Chauhan till August 15, disposed of the appeal filed by Chauhan against the Delhi High Court's June 2 interim order whereby it had stayed his election as the Secretary of the Federation. It also directed the Union of India and Chauhan to file a detailed affidavit before the division bench of the High Court within a period of four weeks and asked the High Court to pass a fresh order including the grant of any interim order after giving an opportunity to all concerned within a period of four weeks thereafter.

Chauhan's counsel contended before the top court that the High Court had passed the order in haste, without giving any sufficient opportunity either to him or the Central government. The order of the High Court had come on a plea of defeated candidate Ravindra Dongre, where it had refrained Chauhan from acting as the secretary of the AICF on allegations ranging from electoral malpractice to violation of the national sports code.

Dongre had told the High Court that Chauhan has been in the position of power for more than 17 years while the national sports code prohibits the office-bearers from holding office for more than eight years. He said Chauhan was the treasurer of the Federation from 2005 to 2011, secretary from 2011 to 2013, CEO from 2014 to 2017, and secretary since 2017. (ANI)

