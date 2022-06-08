Left Menu

U.S. says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be 'extremely regrettable'

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:46 IST
U.S. says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be 'extremely regrettable'
  • Country:
  • Austria

It would be regrettable and counterproductive for Iran to remove two of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's surveillance cameras as it has announced, the United States said on Wednesday as it pushed for a resolution criticising Iran at the watchdog's board.

"If accurate, reports that Iran plans to reduce transparency in response to this resolution are extremely regrettable and counterproductive to the diplomatic outcome we seek," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors said ahead of a vote on the U.S.-backed draft resolution. "We do not seek escalation (with Iran)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022